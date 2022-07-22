|MLB
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-166
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+140
|St. Louis
|-154
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+130
|Miami
|-110
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|-106
|at N.Y METS
|-146
|San
|Diego
|+124
|at MILWAUKEE
|-250
|Colorado
|+205
|at LA DODGERS
|-152
|San
|Francisco
|+128
|at ARIZONA
|-134
|Washington
|+116
|American League
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-162
|Cleveland
|+136
|Houston
|-136
|at
|SEATTLE
|+116
|Toronto
|-132
|at
|BOSTON
|+112
|Minnesota
|-156
|at
|DETROIT
|+132
|N.Y Yankees
|-240
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+194
|Tampa Bay
|-136
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+116
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-162
|Cleveland
|+136
|Texas
|-118
|at
|OAKLAND
|+100
|Interleague
|at ATLANTA
|-200
|LA
|Angels
|+168
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.