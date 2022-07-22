WAR IN UKRAINE: Bravery of mill defenders recalled | Russia's central bank slashes rate | War claims more lives in Ukraine | Can Europe live without Russian natural gas?
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 22, 2022, 5:40 PM

MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at PHILADELPHIA -166 Chicago Cubs +140
St. Louis -154 at CINCINNATI +130
Miami -110 at PITTSBURGH -106
at N.Y METS -146 San Diego +124
at MILWAUKEE -250 Colorado +205
at LA DODGERS -152 San Francisco +128
at ARIZONA -134 Washington +116
American League
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -162 Cleveland +136
Houston -136 at SEATTLE +116
Toronto -132 at BOSTON +112
Minnesota -156 at DETROIT +132
N.Y Yankees -240 at BALTIMORE +194
Tampa Bay -136 at KANSAS CITY +116
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -162 Cleveland +136
Texas -118 at OAKLAND +100
Interleague
at ATLANTA -200 LA Angels +168

