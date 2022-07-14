|MLB
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|N.Y Mets
|-132
|at
|CHICAGO
|CUBS
|+112
|at MIAMI
|-152
|Philadelphia
|+130
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|at ST. LOUIS
|-171
|Cincinnati
|+146
|at COLORADO
|-153
|Pittsburgh
|+130
|at SAN DIEGO
|-185
|Arizona
|+158
|Milwaukee
|-115
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|-105
|American League
|at N.Y YANKEES
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|Kansas
|City
|OFF
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
|at CLEVELAND
|-190
|Detroit
|+159
|at TEXAS
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|-135
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|+115
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|Oakland
|OFF
|Interleague
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
|LA
|Dodgers
|OFF
