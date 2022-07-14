MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line N.Y Mets -132 at CHICAGO CUBS +112 at MIAMI -152 Philadelphia +130…

MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line N.Y Mets -132 at CHICAGO CUBS +112 at MIAMI -152 Philadelphia +130 at WASHINGTON OFF Atlanta OFF at ST. LOUIS -171 Cincinnati +146 at COLORADO -153 Pittsburgh +130 at SAN DIEGO -185 Arizona +158 Milwaukee -115 at SAN FRANCISCO -105 American League at N.Y YANKEES OFF Boston OFF at TORONTO OFF Kansas City OFF at TAMPA BAY OFF Baltimore OFF at CLEVELAND -190 Detroit +159 at TEXAS OFF Seattle OFF at MINNESOTA -135 Chicago White Sox +115 at HOUSTON OFF Oakland OFF Interleague at LA ANGELS OFF LA Dodgers OFF

