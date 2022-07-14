RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Missiles kills 20+ in Ukraine | UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 14, 2022, 5:31 PM

MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
N.Y Mets -132 at CHICAGO CUBS +112
at MIAMI -152 Philadelphia +130
at WASHINGTON OFF Atlanta OFF
at ST. LOUIS -171 Cincinnati +146
at COLORADO -153 Pittsburgh +130
at SAN DIEGO -185 Arizona +158
Milwaukee -115 at SAN FRANCISCO -105
American League
at N.Y YANKEES OFF Boston OFF
at TORONTO OFF Kansas City OFF
at TAMPA BAY OFF Baltimore OFF
at CLEVELAND -190 Detroit +159
at TEXAS OFF Seattle OFF
at MINNESOTA -135 Chicago White Sox +115
at HOUSTON OFF Oakland OFF
Interleague
at LA ANGELS OFF LA Dodgers OFF

