|MLB
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at N.Y METS
|-158
|Miami
|+135
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|at ST. LOUIS
|-113
|Philadelphia
|-106
|at ARIZONA
|-148
|Colorado
|+126
|at SAN DIEGO
|<a href=”http://https://puckpedia.com/transactions”>
|OFF
|San
|Francisco
|</a>
|OFF
|at LA DODGERS
|-217
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+178
|American League
|LA Angels
|OFF
|at
|BALTIMORE
|OFF
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|N.Y
|Yankees
|OFF
|Minnesota
|-117
|at
|TEXAS
|-103
|at KANSAS CITY
|-115
|Cleveland
|-105
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-156
|Detroit
|+133
|at OAKLAND
|OFF
|Houston
|OFF
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|Interleague
|Tampa Bay
|-137
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+116
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.