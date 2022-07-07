RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Griner's Moscow trial resumes | ‘We are patriots’ | War to overshadow G20 talks | Russia pounds rebel-claimed region | Fears of natural gas emergency
The Associated Press

July 7, 2022, 5:30 PM

MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at N.Y METS -158 Miami +135
at ATLANTA OFF Washington OFF
at MILWAUKEE OFF Pittsburgh OFF
at ST. LOUIS -113 Philadelphia -106
at ARIZONA -148 Colorado +126
at SAN DIEGO <a href=”http://https://puckpedia.com/transactions”> OFF San Francisco </a> OFF
at LA DODGERS -217 Chicago Cubs +178
American League
LA Angels OFF at BALTIMORE OFF
at BOSTON OFF N.Y Yankees OFF
Minnesota -117 at TEXAS -103
at KANSAS CITY -115 Cleveland -105
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -156 Detroit +133
at OAKLAND OFF Houston OFF
at SEATTLE OFF Toronto OFF
Interleague
Tampa Bay -137 at CINCINNATI +116

