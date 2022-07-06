|MLB
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at CINCINNATI
|-135
|Pittsburgh
|+115
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-150
|Washington
|+130
|at CINCINNATI
|-135
|Pittsburgh
|+115
|at N.Y METS
|-180
|Miami
|+155
|at ATLANTA
|-205
|St.
|Louis
|+172
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
|at SAN DIEGO
|-132
|San
|Francisco
|+112
|at LA DODGERS
|-282
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+230
|American League
|at HOUSTON
|-275
|Kansas
|City
|+225
|LA Angels
|-130
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+110
|N.Y Yankees
|-162
|at
|BOSTON
|+139
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-250
|Detroit
|+205
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
