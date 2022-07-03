FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Staying safe on the Fourth | Tricky traveling this weekend | Firework photo tips and ideas
The Associated Press

July 3, 2022, 5:32 PM

MLB
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Miami OFF at WASHINGTON OFF
at MILWAUKEE -162 Chicago Cubs +136
San Francisco -180 at ARIZONA +152
N.Y Mets -168 at CINCINNATI +142
at ATLANTA -172 St. Louis +144
at LA DODGERS -295 Colorado +240
American League
at BALTIMORE -120 Texas +102
Cleveland -138 at DETROIT +118
at BOSTON OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at HOUSTON OFF Kansas City OFF
Cleveland -138 at DETROIT +118
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -126 Minnesota +108
Toronto -225 at OAKLAND +188
Interleague
at SAN DIEGO -172 Seattle +144

