MLB Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Miami OFF at WASHINGTON OFF at MILWAUKEE -162 Chicago Cubs +136 San…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Miami OFF at WASHINGTON OFF at MILWAUKEE -162 Chicago Cubs +136 San Francisco -180 at ARIZONA +152 N.Y Mets -168 at CINCINNATI +142 at ATLANTA -172 St. Louis +144 at LA DODGERS -295 Colorado +240 American League at BALTIMORE -120 Texas +102 Cleveland -138 at DETROIT +118 at BOSTON OFF Tampa Bay OFF at HOUSTON OFF Kansas City OFF Cleveland -138 at DETROIT +118 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -126 Minnesota +108 Toronto -225 at OAKLAND +188 Interleague at SAN DIEGO -172 Seattle +144

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.