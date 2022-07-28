WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia attacks Kyiv area | Security Council can't agree on grain statement | US rocket system helps Ukraine
Drawing nears for $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot

The Associated Press

July 28, 2022, 11:51 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A $1.1 billion lottery prize will be on the line Friday night as numbers are drawn for the Mega Millions game.

The giant jackpot is the nation’s third-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game’s six numbers. That last time someone hit the Mega Millions jackpot was April 15.

Before rushing out to spend $2 on a ticket, keep in mind that the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are a staggering 1 in 302.5 million.

The $1.1 billion prize is for players who get their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing is an estimated $648.2 million.

If no one wins the jackpot Friday night, the prize will grow even larger ahead of the next drawing Tuesday night.

