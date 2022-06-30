MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line St. Louis -148 at PHILADELPHIA +126 at WASHINGTON -130 Miami +110 Atlanta…

MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line St. Louis -148 at PHILADELPHIA +126 at WASHINGTON -130 Miami +110 Atlanta -245 at CINCINNATI +200 Milwaukee -205 at PITTSBURGH +172 at COLORADO -126 Arizona +108 at LA DODGERS -184 San Diego +154 American League at TORONTO -138 Tampa Bay +118 at DETROIT OFF Kansas City OFF N.Y Yankees -210 at CLEVELAND +176 at MINNESOTA -215 Baltimore +180 at HOUSTON -146 LA Angels +124 at SEATTLE -215 Oakland +180 Interleague at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Boston OFF at N.Y METS -198 Texas +164 at SAN FRANCISCO -146 Chicago White Sox +124

