Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 24, 2022, 5:37 PM

MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at ST. LOUIS -162 Chicago Cubs +136
N.Y Mets -145 at MIAMI +125
at ATLANTA OFF LA Dodgers OFF
at SAN FRANCISCO -220 Cincinnati +184
at SAN DIEGO -118 Philadelphia -102
American League
at N.Y YANKEES -146 Houston +125
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -172 Baltimore +144
at KANSAS CITY -136 Oakland +116
at CLEVELAND -147 Boston +128
at LA ANGELS -123 Seattle +103
Interleague
at TAMPA BAY -174 Pittsburgh +150
at TEXAS -164 Washington +138
Toronto -142 at MILWAUKEE +120
at MINNESOTA -166 Colorado +140
at ARIZONA -152 Detroit +130

