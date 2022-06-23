MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at MIAMI -134 N.Y Mets +114 LA Dodgers -124 at ATLANTA +106…

MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at MIAMI -134 N.Y Mets +114 LA Dodgers -124 at ATLANTA +106 at ST. LOUIS -166 Chicago Cubs +140 Philadelphia -120 at SAN DIEGO +102 at SAN FRANCISCO -198 Cincinnati +164 American League at N.Y YANKEES -118 Houston -102 Boston -112 at CLEVELAND -104 at KANSAS CITY -142 Oakland +120 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -166 Baltimore +143 at LA ANGELS -156 Seattle +132 Interleague at TAMPA BAY -198 Pittsburgh +164 at TEXAS -166 Washington +140 at MINNESOTA -162 Colorado +136 Toronto -154 at MILWAUKEE +130 at ARIZONA -166 Detroit +140 NHL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at COLORADO -176 Tampa Bay +146

