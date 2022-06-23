RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia advances on front line | Ukraine expects support on joining bloc | Sanctioned Russian oligarch yacht in Dubai | Why Russia-Lithuania tensions are rising
The Associated Press

June 23, 2022, 6:01 PM

MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at MIAMI -134 N.Y Mets +114
LA Dodgers -124 at ATLANTA +106
at ST. LOUIS -166 Chicago Cubs +140
Philadelphia -120 at SAN DIEGO +102
at SAN FRANCISCO -198 Cincinnati +164
American League
at N.Y YANKEES -118 Houston -102
Boston -112 at CLEVELAND -104
at KANSAS CITY -142 Oakland +120
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -166 Baltimore +143
at LA ANGELS -156 Seattle +132
Interleague
at TAMPA BAY -198 Pittsburgh +164
at TEXAS -166 Washington +140
at MINNESOTA -162 Colorado +136
Toronto -154 at MILWAUKEE +130
at ARIZONA -166 Detroit +140
NHL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at COLORADO -176 Tampa Bay +146

