The Associated Press

June 19, 2022, 5:35 PM

MLB
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at N.Y METS -151 Miami +130
Chicago Cubs OFF at PITTSBURGH OFF
at ATLANTA -147 San Francisco +125
at MILWAUKEE -157 St. Louis +135
at SAN DIEGO -206 Arizona +173
American League
N.Y Yankees -130 at TAMPA BAY +110
at BOSTON -173 Detroit +148
Toronto -122 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +103
at LA ANGELS -177 Kansas City +153
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Colorado -111 at TAMPA BAY -108

