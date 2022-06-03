RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: How long can Ukraine keep up the fight? | Keeping the lights on in eastern Ukraine | 100 speeches in 100 days of war | Marriott to suspend operations in Russia
The Associated Press

June 3, 2022, 5:31 PM

MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF St. Louis OFF
at PITTSBURGH -120 Arizona +100
San Francisco -117 at MIAMI -102
at CINCINNATI -132 Washington +113
at MILWAUKEE -168 San Diego +142
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF St. Louis OFF
Atlanta -152 at COLORADO +133
at LA DODGERS -180 N.Y Mets +158
American League
at N.Y YANKEES -277 Detroit +230
at TORONTO -155 Minnesota +135
Seattle OFF at TEXAS OFF
Cleveland -127 at BALTIMORE +108
Boston -164 at OAKLAND +138
at TAMPA BAY -115 Chicago White Sox -105
Houston -124 at KANSAS CITY +106
Interleague
at PHILADELPHIA OFF LA Angels OFF
NHL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Colorado -130 at EDMONTON +108

