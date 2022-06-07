RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battle of Donbas could prove decisive | Moscow seeks to solidify rule in Ukraine | Ukraine hails teen who spied with drone | Russia using deadlier weapons | Swedish, US troops hold drills
7th member of Special Olympics Haitian delegation is missing

The Associated Press

June 13, 2022, 8:10 AM

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — A seventh member of the Haitian delegation for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games has gone missing while visiting central Florida for the athletic competitions, authorities said.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said Louis Jacques Wilguens was last seen getting off a bus at a Walt Disney World resort a day before he was supposed to fly back to Haiti on Sunday. The 25-year-old man has not been seen since, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Six other members of the Haitian delegation also went missing last week. The sheriff’s office said no foul play was suspected and officials do not think the men are in jeopardy.

The six men, ranging in age from 18 to 32, were involved with a soccer team. They were last seen near the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, where some of the competitions are being held. Only one of the six men was identified by organizers as an athlete.

