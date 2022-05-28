RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukraine fears Mariupol repeat in Donbas | Fleeing the Russians | Russia slams sanctions, seeks to blame West for food crisis | PHOTOS: Living in fear of death from above
The Associated Press

May 28, 2022, 5:33 PM

MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
San Francisco -142 at CINCINNATI +122
at ATLANTA -200 Miami +172
at WASHINGTON -117 Colorado -103
Milwaukee -132 at ST. LOUIS +113
at SAN DIEGO -260 Pittsburgh +215
LA Dodgers -205 at ARIZONA +175
at N.Y METS -120 Philadelphia +100
American League
at BOSTON -170 Baltimore +150
Cleveland -148 at DETROIT +128
at TAMPA BAY -123 N.Y Yankees +103
at MINNESOTA -177 Kansas City +158
Toronto -112 at LA ANGELS -104
Texas OFF at OAKLAND OFF
Houston -122 at SEATTLE +104
Interleague
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -165 Chicago Cubs +145
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Boston (195½) at MIAMI
