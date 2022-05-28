|MLB
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|San Francisco
|-142
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+122
|at ATLANTA
|-200
|Miami
|+172
|at WASHINGTON
|-117
|Colorado
|-103
|Milwaukee
|-132
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+113
|at SAN DIEGO
|-260
|Pittsburgh
|+215
|LA Dodgers
|-205
|at
|ARIZONA
|+175
|at N.Y METS
|-120
|Philadelphia
|+100
|American League
|at BOSTON
|-170
|Baltimore
|+150
|Cleveland
|-148
|at
|DETROIT
|+128
|at TAMPA BAY
|-123
|N.Y
|Yankees
|+103
|at MINNESOTA
|-177
|Kansas
|City
|+158
|Toronto
|-112
|at
|LA
|ANGELS
|-104
|Texas
|OFF
|at
|OAKLAND
|OFF
|Houston
|-122
|at
|SEATTLE
|+104
|Interleague
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-165
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+145
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Boston
|2½
|(195½)
|at
|MIAMI
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
