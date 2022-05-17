MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at MILWAUKEE -162 Atlanta +136 San Francisco -164 at COLORADO +138 at…

MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at MILWAUKEE -162 Atlanta +136 San Francisco -164 at COLORADO +138 at LA DODGERS -295 Arizona +240 at MIAMI -178 Washington +150 at PHILADELPHIA -164 San Diego +138 at N.Y METS -208 St. Louis +177 at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Pittsburgh OFF American League at TAMPA BAY -178 Detroit +150 Minnesota -154 at OAKLAND +130 Houston -135 at BOSTON +115 N.Y Yankees -250 at BALTIMORE +205 at TORONTO -215 Seattle +180 LA Angels -145 at TEXAS +125 Chicago White Sox -162 at KANSAS CITY +143 Interleague at CLEVELAND -142 Cincinnati +120 NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at GOLDEN STATE 5 (214½) Dallas NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CAROLINA -170 N.Y Rangers +140 at CALGARY -160 Edmonton +132

