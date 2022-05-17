RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Fall of Mariupol appears at hand | Russia targeting schools | Zelenskyy opens Cannes Film Festival | Who are Mariupol's last defenders?
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 17, 2022, 5:39 PM

MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at MILWAUKEE -162 Atlanta +136
San Francisco -164 at COLORADO +138
at LA DODGERS -295 Arizona +240
at MIAMI -178 Washington +150
at PHILADELPHIA -164 San Diego +138
at N.Y METS -208 St. Louis +177
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Pittsburgh OFF
American League
at TAMPA BAY -178 Detroit +150
Minnesota -154 at OAKLAND +130
Houston -135 at BOSTON +115
N.Y Yankees -250 at BALTIMORE +205
at TORONTO -215 Seattle +180
LA Angels -145 at TEXAS +125
Chicago White Sox -162 at KANSAS CITY +143
Interleague
at CLEVELAND -142 Cincinnati +120
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at GOLDEN STATE 5 (214½) Dallas
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at CAROLINA -170 N.Y Rangers +140
at CALGARY -160 Edmonton +132

