|MLB
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at MILWAUKEE
|-162
|Atlanta
|+136
|San Francisco
|-164
|at
|COLORADO
|+138
|at LA DODGERS
|-295
|Arizona
|+240
|at MIAMI
|-178
|Washington
|+150
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-164
|San
|Diego
|+138
|at N.Y METS
|-208
|St.
|Louis
|+177
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|American League
|at TAMPA BAY
|-178
|Detroit
|+150
|Minnesota
|-154
|at
|OAKLAND
|+130
|Houston
|-135
|at
|BOSTON
|+115
|N.Y Yankees
|-250
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+205
|at TORONTO
|-215
|Seattle
|+180
|LA Angels
|-145
|at
|TEXAS
|+125
|Chicago White Sox
|-162
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+143
|Interleague
|at CLEVELAND
|-142
|Cincinnati
|+120
|NBA
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at GOLDEN STATE
|5
|(214½)
|Dallas
|NHL
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at CAROLINA
|-170
|N.Y
|Rangers
|+140
|at CALGARY
|-160
|Edmonton
|+132
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.