The Associated Press

May 13, 2022, 5:37 PM

MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
San Francisco -120 at ST. LOUIS +102
at ATLANTA -127 San Diego +108
Milwaukee -142 at MIAMI +123
Cincinnati -120 at PITTSBURGH +100
at ARIZONA OFF Chicago Cubs OFF
at LA DODGERS -180 Philadelphia +155
American League
LA Angels -146 at OAKLAND +124
at DETROIT -120 Baltimore +100
at TAMPA BAY OFF Toronto OFF
at TEXAS -124 Boston +106
at MINNESOTA -166 Cleveland +140
N.Y Yankees -188 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +158
at OAKLAND OFF LA Angels OFF
Interleague
Houston -160 at WASHINGTON +140
at N.Y METS -167 Seattle +148
at COLORADO -155 Kansas City +135
NHL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at CAROLINA -132 Boston +110
at TORONTO -120 Tampa Bay +100
at EDMONTON -210 Los Angeles +172

