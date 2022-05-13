|MLB
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|San Francisco
|-120
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+102
|at ATLANTA
|-127
|San
|Diego
|+108
|Milwaukee
|-142
|at
|MIAMI
|+123
|Cincinnati
|-120
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+100
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|Chicago
|Cubs
|OFF
|at LA DODGERS
|-180
|Philadelphia
|+155
|American League
|LA Angels
|-146
|at
|OAKLAND
|+124
|at DETROIT
|-120
|Baltimore
|+100
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at TEXAS
|-124
|Boston
|+106
|at MINNESOTA
|-166
|Cleveland
|+140
|N.Y Yankees
|-188
|at
|CHICAGO
|WHITE
|SOX
|+158
|at OAKLAND
|OFF
|LA
|Angels
|OFF
|Interleague
|Houston
|-160
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+140
|at N.Y METS
|-167
|Seattle
|+148
|at COLORADO
|-155
|Kansas
|City
|+135
|NHL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at CAROLINA
|-132
|Boston
|+110
|at TORONTO
|-120
|Tampa
|Bay
|+100
|at EDMONTON
|-210
|Los
|Angeles
|+172
