Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 9, 2022, 5:33 PM

MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at ATLANTA -225 Cincinnati +183
N.Y Mets -131 at WASHINGTON +112
at ST. LOUIS -221 Pittsburgh +182
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Milwaukee OFF
LA Dodgers -156 at COLORADO +132
at SAN FRANCISCO -151 Miami +131
San Diego -166 at ARIZONA +140
American League
at TAMPA BAY -213 Baltimore +177
Chicago White Sox -138 at DETROIT +118
at TORONTO -245 Texas +200
at MINNESOTA -138 Seattle +118
at KANSAS CITY -125 Cleveland +105
Houston -112 at LA ANGELS -104
at N.Y YANKEES -139 Boston +119
Interleague
at PHILADELPHIA -227 Oakland +185
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) Atlanta
at CHARLOTTE OFF (OFF) Washington
at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) Indiana
at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Milwaukee
at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Boston
at NEW YORK OFF (OFF) Toronto
at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Detroit
at ORLANDO OFF (OFF) Miami
at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Chicago
at DENVER OFF (OFF) LA Lakers
at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) Sacramento
at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) Utah
at DALLAS OFF (OFF) San Antonio
at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Golden State
at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at WASHINGTON OFF Boston OFF
at PITTSBURGH -164 Nashville +136
at MINNESOTA -170 Los Angeles +140
at TAMPA BAY -520 Buffalo +385
at CAROLINA -465 Anaheim +350
Dallas -176 at CHICAGO +146
Winnipeg -210 at OTTAWA +172

