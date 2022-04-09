MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at ATLANTA -225 Cincinnati +183 N.Y Mets -131 at WASHINGTON +112 at…

MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at ATLANTA -225 Cincinnati +183 N.Y Mets -131 at WASHINGTON +112 at ST. LOUIS -221 Pittsburgh +182 at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Milwaukee OFF LA Dodgers -156 at COLORADO +132 at SAN FRANCISCO -151 Miami +131 San Diego -166 at ARIZONA +140 American League at TAMPA BAY -213 Baltimore +177 Chicago White Sox -138 at DETROIT +118 at TORONTO -245 Texas +200 at MINNESOTA -138 Seattle +118 at KANSAS CITY -125 Cleveland +105 Houston -112 at LA ANGELS -104 at N.Y YANKEES -139 Boston +119 Interleague at PHILADELPHIA -227 Oakland +185 NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) Atlanta at CHARLOTTE OFF (OFF) Washington at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) Indiana at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Milwaukee at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Boston at NEW YORK OFF (OFF) Toronto at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Detroit at ORLANDO OFF (OFF) Miami at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Chicago at DENVER OFF (OFF) LA Lakers at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) Sacramento at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) Utah at DALLAS OFF (OFF) San Antonio at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Golden State at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at WASHINGTON OFF Boston OFF at PITTSBURGH -164 Nashville +136 at MINNESOTA -170 Los Angeles +140 at TAMPA BAY -520 Buffalo +385 at CAROLINA -465 Anaheim +350 Dallas -176 at CHICAGO +146 Winnipeg -210 at OTTAWA +172

