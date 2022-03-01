CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Life & Style » Kevin Costner narrates series…

Kevin Costner narrates series on Yellowstone for Fox Nation

The Associated Press

March 1, 2022, 11:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner has agreed to narrate a four-part series on the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park for the Fox Nation streaming service.

“Yellowstone: One-Fifty” is expected to debut on Fox Nation this fall.

The four hours will focus on the park’s history and wildlife, each episode rolling out during a debut week. Costner’s company, Territory Films, is making the series with Warm Springs Productions.

The actor stars in Paramount’s Western series “Yellowstone,” currently the biggest hit on cable television.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

Containerization, strategy and culture all central to DevSecOps, say federal tech leaders

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up