(AP) — In the headline of a Dec. 29 story about a Muslim woman’s lawsuit against a Missouri gun shop, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the store, Frontier Justice, made Rania Barakat remove her hijab. The store wouldn’t let Barakat use its shooting range unless she removed her hijab and she left without doing so.

