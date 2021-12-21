CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Gov. Hogan urges boosters | Biden pivots to home tests | DC Council approves vaccine mandate for students | Latest DC region trends
Ginobili, Chambers, Whalen among 1st-time hoop hall nominees

The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 5:08 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Former San Antonio Spurs star Manu Ginobili, SuperSonics and Suns forward Tom Chambers and Olympic and WNBA champion Lindsay Whalen are among the first-time nominees for the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Among the returning nominees announced Tuesday are 2004 NBA Finals MVP Chauncey Billups and former UConn and Detroit Shock star Swin Cash. More than 150 players, coaches and other contributors will be considered for induction in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame during the Sept. 9-10 enshrinement ceremonies.

The full Class of 2022 will be announced during the NCAA Final Four in New Orleans in April.

