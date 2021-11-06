|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Brooklyn
|4
|(210)
|at
|TORONTO
|at NEW YORK
|7½
|(209)
|Cleveland
|at SACRAMENTO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Indiana
|Milwaukee
|3
|(221½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at ORLANDO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Utah
|San Antonio
|4½
|(212)
|at
|OKLAHOMA
|CITY
|at GOLDEN STATE
|13
|(220½)
|Houston
|at LA CLIPPERS
|5
|(224)
|Charlotte
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW ORLEANS
|5½
|6
|(41½)
|Atlanta
|at DALLAS
|8½
|10
|(49)
|Denver
|New England
|2½
|3½
|(41)
|at
|CAROLINA
|at BALTIMORE
|5½
|6
|(50½)
|Minnesota
|at CINCINNATI
|3
|2½
|(47)
|Cleveland
|Buffalo
|14
|14½
|(48½)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at MIAMI
|7
|5½
|(46½)
|Houston
|Las Vegas
|3
|3
|(46½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|LA Chargers
|3
|1½
|(49½)
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|at KANSAS CITY
|+1
|7
|(48)
|Green
|Bay
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+2½
|3
|(45)
|Arizona
|at LA RAMS
|6
|7½
|(52½)
|Tennessee
|Monday
|at PITTSBURGH
|6½
|6½
|(39)
|Chicago
|NHL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Vegas
|-138
|at
|DETROIT
|+114
|Nashville
|-110
|at
|CHICAGO
|-110
|St. Louis
|-169
|at
|ANAHEIM
|+142
|at MINNESOTA
|-126
|NY
|Islanders
|+104
|at VANCOUVER
|-114
|Dallas
|-106
