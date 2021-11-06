CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
The Associated Press

November 6, 2021, 5:30 PM

NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Brooklyn 4 (210) at TORONTO
at NEW YORK (209) Cleveland
at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Indiana
Milwaukee 3 (221½) at WASHINGTON
at ORLANDO OFF (OFF) Utah
San Antonio (212) at OKLAHOMA CITY
at GOLDEN STATE 13 (220½) Houston
at LA CLIPPERS 5 (224) Charlotte
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW ORLEANS 6 (41½) Atlanta
at DALLAS 10 (49) Denver
New England (41) at CAROLINA
at BALTIMORE 6 (50½) Minnesota
at CINCINNATI 3 (47) Cleveland
Buffalo 14 14½ (48½) at JACKSONVILLE
at MIAMI 7 (46½) Houston
Las Vegas 3 3 (46½) at NY GIANTS
LA Chargers 3 (49½) at PHILADELPHIA
at KANSAS CITY +1 7 (48) Green Bay
at SAN FRANCISCO +2½ 3 (45) Arizona
at LA RAMS 6 (52½) Tennessee
Monday
at PITTSBURGH (39) Chicago
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Vegas -138 at DETROIT +114
Nashville -110 at CHICAGO -110
St. Louis -169 at ANAHEIM +142
at MINNESOTA -126 NY Islanders +104
at VANCOUVER -114 Dallas -106

