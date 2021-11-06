NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Brooklyn 4 (210) at TORONTO at NEW YORK 7½ (209) Cleveland at SACRAMENTO OFF…

NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Brooklyn 4 (210) at TORONTO at NEW YORK 7½ (209) Cleveland at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Indiana Milwaukee 3 (221½) at WASHINGTON at ORLANDO OFF (OFF) Utah San Antonio 4½ (212) at OKLAHOMA CITY at GOLDEN STATE 13 (220½) Houston at LA CLIPPERS 5 (224) Charlotte NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at NEW ORLEANS 5½ 6 (41½) Atlanta at DALLAS 8½ 10 (49) Denver New England 2½ 3½ (41) at CAROLINA at BALTIMORE 5½ 6 (50½) Minnesota at CINCINNATI 3 2½ (47) Cleveland Buffalo 14 14½ (48½) at JACKSONVILLE at MIAMI 7 5½ (46½) Houston Las Vegas 3 3 (46½) at NY GIANTS LA Chargers 3 1½ (49½) at PHILADELPHIA at KANSAS CITY +1 7 (48) Green Bay at SAN FRANCISCO +2½ 3 (45) Arizona at LA RAMS 6 7½ (52½) Tennessee Monday at PITTSBURGH 6½ 6½ (39) Chicago NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Vegas -138 at DETROIT +114 Nashville -110 at CHICAGO -110 St. Louis -169 at ANAHEIM +142 at MINNESOTA -126 NY Islanders +104 at VANCOUVER -114 Dallas -106

