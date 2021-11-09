CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Mobile clinic at Pr. George's schools | Grant for future DC restaurants | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Life & Style » Police: Street performer attacked,…

Police: Street performer attacked, robbed in North Carolina

The Associated Press

November 9, 2021, 2:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Three people threw a street performer to the ground and stole his tip jar in downtown Asheville, a popular tourist destination in western North Carolina, police said.

Asheville police are looking for the robbers who attacked the busker on Sunday afternoon, the department said in a statement. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The incident happened downtown near the Asheville Museum of Science, WLOS-TV reported.

Local street performers say the city has a lively street music scene but it has been repeatedly silenced due to violence.

“I have been robbed several times, assaulted,” Lyle Rickards, a member of the Board of Asheville Buskers Collective, told the station. “Other buskers have been as well this year, more than any year.”

Lt. Russell Crisp says the police department does as much patrolling in the area as possible.

“We have as much staff committed to the area downtown that we’re able to commit at this time,” he said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Governmentwide chat, calendar collaboration tools coming in 2022

Yearly processing times for federal retirement climb to record high

Advisory panel outlines how agencies can meet 'open data by default' goal

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up