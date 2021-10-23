|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BROOKLYN
|8½
|(231½)
|Charlotte
|Boston
|6
|(225½)
|at
|HOUSTON
|at NEW YORK
|12
|(215)
|Orlando
|Philadelphia
|7½
|(216½)
|at
|OKLAHOMA
|CITY
|Golden State
|3
|(231)
|at
|SACRAMENTO
|at LA LAKERS
|6
|(221)
|Memphis
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Carolina
|3
|3
|(42½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at NEW ENGLAND
|6½
|7
|(42½)
|NY
|Jets
|Kansas City
|4½
|4½
|(57½)
|at
|TENNESSEE
|at GREEN BAY
|10
|8
|(47½)
|Washington
|Atlanta
|+1
|2½
|(47½)
|at
|MIAMI
|at BALTIMORE
|6½
|6½
|(46)
|Cincinnati
|at LA RAMS
|14½
|16
|(50½)
|Detroit
|at LAS VEGAS
|3
|3
|(48½)
|Philadelphia
|at ARIZONA
|17
|18
|(47½)
|Houston
|at TAMPA BAY
|12½
|11½
|(47)
|Chicago
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|4½
|4
|(43)
|Indianapolis
|Monday
|New Orleans
|3½
|4½
|(42½)
|at
|SEATTLE
|NHL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-193
|San
|Jose
|+157
|at MINNESOTA
|-168
|Nashville
|+140
|at CHICAGO
|-148
|Detroit
|+125
|at VEGAS
|-137
|NY
|Islanders
|+115
