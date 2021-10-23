Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
The Associated Press

October 23, 2021, 6:28 PM

NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BROOKLYN (231½) Charlotte
Boston 6 (225½) at HOUSTON
at NEW YORK 12 (215) Orlando
Philadelphia (216½) at OKLAHOMA CITY
Golden State 3 (231) at SACRAMENTO
at LA LAKERS 6 (221) Memphis
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Carolina 3 3 (42½) at NY GIANTS
at NEW ENGLAND 7 (42½) NY Jets
Kansas City (57½) at TENNESSEE
at GREEN BAY 10 8 (47½) Washington
Atlanta +1 (47½) at MIAMI
at BALTIMORE (46) Cincinnati
at LA RAMS 14½ 16 (50½) Detroit
at LAS VEGAS 3 3 (48½) Philadelphia
at ARIZONA 17 18 (47½) Houston
at TAMPA BAY 12½ 11½ (47) Chicago
at SAN FRANCISCO 4 (43) Indianapolis
Monday
New Orleans (42½) at SEATTLE
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -193 San Jose +157
at MINNESOTA -168 Nashville +140
at CHICAGO -148 Detroit +125
at VEGAS -137 NY Islanders +115

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

