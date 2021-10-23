NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BROOKLYN 8½ (231½) Charlotte Boston 6 (225½) at HOUSTON at NEW YORK 12…

NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BROOKLYN 8½ (231½) Charlotte Boston 6 (225½) at HOUSTON at NEW YORK 12 (215) Orlando Philadelphia 7½ (216½) at OKLAHOMA CITY Golden State 3 (231) at SACRAMENTO at LA LAKERS 6 (221) Memphis NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Carolina 3 3 (42½) at NY GIANTS at NEW ENGLAND 6½ 7 (42½) NY Jets Kansas City 4½ 4½ (57½) at TENNESSEE at GREEN BAY 10 8 (47½) Washington Atlanta +1 2½ (47½) at MIAMI at BALTIMORE 6½ 6½ (46) Cincinnati at LA RAMS 14½ 16 (50½) Detroit at LAS VEGAS 3 3 (48½) Philadelphia at ARIZONA 17 18 (47½) Houston at TAMPA BAY 12½ 11½ (47) Chicago at SAN FRANCISCO 4½ 4 (43) Indianapolis Monday New Orleans 3½ 4½ (42½) at SEATTLE NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -193 San Jose +157 at MINNESOTA -168 Nashville +140 at CHICAGO -148 Detroit +125 at VEGAS -137 NY Islanders +115

