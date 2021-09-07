9/11 ANNIVERSARY: DC-area firefighters reflect | Muslim Americans still fighting bias | Teaching Sept. 11 as history | Effects on mental health | How air travel changed
Home » Life & Style » Crowd creates disturbance as…

Crowd creates disturbance as Minnesota State Fair closes

The Associated Press

September 7, 2021, 12:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Law enforcement officers used a chemical spray to disperse a crowd that created a disturbance at the main gate to the Minnesota State Fair as it was drawing to a close, sheriff’s officials said.

One man who was part of the disturbance Monday night had a gun, according to Ramsey County Sheriff’s spokesman Roy Magnuson. There was no indication the man fired it.

A Ramsey County judge recently rejected a request by a gun owners group for a temporary injunction to require State Fair officials to allow permit holders to carry their weapons on the fairgrounds.

A large group of people attempted to push through the main gates of the fair just after 8 p.m. Monday, Magnuson said. Fairgoers who were trying to leave the grounds were temporarily prevented from doing so.

Fair security personnel and deputies from the sheriff’s office sprayed a chemical similar to mace to disperse the crowd, according to Magnuson.

Authorities did not say how big the crowd was, whether there were any arrests or injuries, or what led to the disturbance.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | National News

Research shows NIST, ISO supply chain standards have up to 89% overlap of risk controls

In goodbye message, Chaillan unloads his frustrations over DoD’s technology culture, processes

Insider threat initiative highlights 'workplace culture' on program's 10-year anniversary

Agencies shouldn't ask federal employees for vaccination proof, task force says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up