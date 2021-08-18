|MLB
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-207
|at
|ARIZONA
|+179
|at CINCINNATI
|-240
|Miami
|+195
|Milwaukee
|-215
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+185
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-240
|N.Y.
|Mets
|+195
|American League
|at TAMPA BAY
|-300
|Baltimore
|+235
|L.A. Angels
|-127
|at
|DETROIT
|+112
|Seattle
|-154
|at
|TEXAS
|+139
|Oakland
|-154
|at
|CHICAGO
|WHITE
|SOX
|+139
|Houston
|-192
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+167
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.