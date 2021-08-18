CORONAVIRUS NEWS : US calls for booster shots | Dermatology patients may need 3 COVID-19 shots | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
The Associated Press

August 18, 2021, 5:27 PM

MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -207 at ARIZONA +179
at CINCINNATI -240 Miami +195
Milwaukee -215 at ST. LOUIS +185
at L.A. DODGERS -240 N.Y. Mets +195
American League
at TAMPA BAY -300 Baltimore +235
L.A. Angels -127 at DETROIT +112
Seattle -154 at TEXAS +139
Oakland -154 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +139
Houston -192 at KANSAS CITY +167

