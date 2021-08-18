MLB Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -207 at ARIZONA +179 at CINCINNATI -240 Miami +195 Milwaukee -215…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -207 at ARIZONA +179 at CINCINNATI -240 Miami +195 Milwaukee -215 at ST. LOUIS +185 at L.A. DODGERS -240 N.Y. Mets +195 American League at TAMPA BAY -300 Baltimore +235 L.A. Angels -127 at DETROIT +112 Seattle -154 at TEXAS +139 Oakland -154 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +139 Houston -192 at KANSAS CITY +167

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.