MLB Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE St. Louis -125 at PITTSBURGH +108 L.A. Dodgers -170 at PHILADELPHIA +150 Milwaukee -195 at CHICAGO CUBS +165 at ATLANTA -138 Cincinnati +122 San Diego -170 at ARIZONA +150 at SAN FRANCISCO -159 Colorado +140 American League Oakland -167 at CLEVELAND +148 at BALTIMORE -133 Detroit +117 at SEATTLE -193 Texas +167 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -162 N.Y. Yankees +143 Toronto -133 at L.A. ANGELS +117

