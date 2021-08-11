CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-region venues require vaccination or negative test | What to know about possible regional vaccine passport | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
The Associated Press

August 11, 2021, 5:31 PM

MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis -125 at PITTSBURGH +108
L.A. Dodgers -170 at PHILADELPHIA +150
Milwaukee -195 at CHICAGO CUBS +165
at ATLANTA -138 Cincinnati +122
San Diego -170 at ARIZONA +150
at SAN FRANCISCO -159 Colorado +140
American League
Oakland -167 at CLEVELAND +148
at BALTIMORE -133 Detroit +117
at SEATTLE -193 Texas +167
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -162 N.Y. Yankees +143
Toronto -133 at L.A. ANGELS +117

