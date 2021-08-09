CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Canada OKs vaccinated Americans | Local vaccination numbers | COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 9, 2021, 5:32 PM

MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
L.A. Dodgers -159 at PHILADELPHIA +139
St. Louis -134 at PITTSBURGH +115
at N.Y. METS -210 Washington +178
Cincinnati -115 at ATLANTA -102
at SAN FRANCISCO -223 Arizona +180
at SAN DIEGO -232 Miami +190
American League
at TORONTO -156 L.A. Angels +136
Detroit -110 at BALTIMORE -107
Oakland -161 at CLEVELAND +144
at BOSTON -124 Tampa Bay +106
N.Y. Yankees -154 at KANSAS CITY +139
Chicago White Sox -142 at MINNESOTA +127
Toronto -142 at L.A. ANGELS +127
at SEATTLE -190 Texas +167
Interleague
at HOUSTON -168 Colorado +148

