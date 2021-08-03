2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Photos | 2nd Olympic sprint sweep | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 3, 2021, 5:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MILWAUKEE -267 Pittsburgh +225
at WASHINGTON -113 Philadelphia -102
N.Y. Mets -166 at MIAMI +149
Atlanta -110 at ST. LOUIS -104
at COLORADO -157 Chicago Cubs +142
San Francisco -166 at ARIZONA +148
American League
at TAMPA BAY -156 Seattle +142
at N.Y. YANKEES -260 Baltimore +220
at TORONTO -205 Cleveland +180
Boston -158 at DETROIT +144
L.A. Angels -158 at TEXAS +144
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -243 Kansas City +205
Interleague
at CINCINNATI -195 Minnesota +170
San Diego -115 at OAKLAND -105
at L.A. DODGERS -199 Houston +174

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

When it comes to the data center debate, time to fish or cut bait

UPDATE: Officer dead after shooting near Pentagon Metro

Senate report advocates FISMA reforms after finding slow progress on agency cybersecurity

National Cyber Director: Bureau of Cyber Statistics needed to understand threat landscape

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up