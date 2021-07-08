Coronavirus News: Delta variant is COVID 'on steroids,' expert says | Global deaths hit 4 million | What precautions should I take at hotels? | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
The Associated Press

July 8, 2021, 5:31 PM

MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -141 St. Louis +110
Atlanta -142 at MIAMI +127
at N.Y. METS -250 Pittsburgh +185
Cincinnati -107 at MILWAUKEE -107
at SAN FRANCISCO -200 Washington +155
at L.A. DODGERS -526 Arizona +340
at SAN DIEGO -229 Colorado +194
American League
Chicago White Sox -142 at BALTIMORE +127
at CLEVELAND -141 Kansas City +110
at TAMPA BAY -156 Toronto +125
Oakland -132 at TEXAS +117
at MINNESOTA -198 Detroit +172
L.A. Angels -132 at SEATTLE +117
Interleague
at BOSTON -132 Philadelphia +117

