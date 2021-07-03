|MLB
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|L.A. Dodgers
|-147
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+115
|Milwaukee
|-190
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+170
|San Diego
|-125
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+115
|at CINCINNATI
|-121
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+110
|at ATLANTA
|-177
|Miami
|+162
|at COLORADO
|-140
|St.
|Louis
|+130
|San Francisco
|-153
|at
|ARIZONA
|+143
|American League
|at TORONTO
|-132
|Tampa
|Bay
|+105
|Chicago White Sox
|-172
|at
|DETROIT
|+157
|Houston
|-172
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+157
|Minnesota
|-130
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+120
|Boston
|-105
|at
|OAKLAND
|-105
|at L.A. ANGELS
|-210
|Baltimore
|+190
|at SEATTLE
|-135
|Texas
|+125
|Interleague
|at N.Y. YANKEES (gm 1)
|-180
|N.Y.
|Mets
|+155
|at N.Y. YANKEES (gm 2)
|OFF
|N.Y.
|Mets
|OFF
|NHL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-155
|at
|MONTREAL
|+135
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.