Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 3, 2021, 5:31 PM

MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
L.A. Dodgers -147 at WASHINGTON +115
Milwaukee -190 at PITTSBURGH +170
San Diego -125 at PHILADELPHIA +115
at CINCINNATI -121 Chicago Cubs +110
at ATLANTA -177 Miami +162
at COLORADO -140 St. Louis +130
San Francisco -153 at ARIZONA +143
American League
at TORONTO -132 Tampa Bay +105
Chicago White Sox -172 at DETROIT +157
Houston -172 at CLEVELAND +157
Minnesota -130 at KANSAS CITY +120
Boston -105 at OAKLAND -105
at L.A. ANGELS -210 Baltimore +190
at SEATTLE -135 Texas +125
Interleague
at N.Y. YANKEES (gm 1) -180 N.Y. Mets +155
at N.Y. YANKEES (gm 2) OFF N.Y. Mets OFF
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -155 at MONTREAL +135

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

