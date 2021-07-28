2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | Dawes praises Biles' decision | VT professor on Biles
The Associated Press

July 28, 2021, 5:31 PM

MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y. METS -135 Atlanta +120
Washington -140 at PHILADELPHIA +125
Cincinnati -115 at CHICAGO CUBS +100
L.A. Dodgers -132 at SAN FRANCISCO +117
Milwaukee -185 at PITTSBURGH +163
at SAN DIEGO -280 Colorado +225
American League
N.Y. Yankees -142 at TAMPA BAY +127
Chicago White Sox -179 at KANSAS CITY +158
at BOSTON -112 Toronto -104
at DETROIT -154 Baltimore +138
at L.A. ANGELS -115 Oakland -105

