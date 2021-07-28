MLB Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y. METS -135 Atlanta +120 Washington -140 at PHILADELPHIA +125 Cincinnati…

MLB Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y. METS -135 Atlanta +120 Washington -140 at PHILADELPHIA +125 Cincinnati -115 at CHICAGO CUBS +100 L.A. Dodgers -132 at SAN FRANCISCO +117 Milwaukee -185 at PITTSBURGH +163 at SAN DIEGO -280 Colorado +225 American League N.Y. Yankees -142 at TAMPA BAY +127 Chicago White Sox -179 at KANSAS CITY +158 at BOSTON -112 Toronto -104 at DETROIT -154 Baltimore +138 at L.A. ANGELS -115 Oakland -105

