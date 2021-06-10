CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. state of emergency to end | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | US COVID-19 deaths hit 600,000 | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 10, 2021, 5:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -167 St. Louis +130
San Francisco -132 at WASHINGTON +105
Atlanta -132 at MIAMI +117
at N.Y. METS -165 San Diego +148
at CINCINNATI -208 Colorado +160
at MILWAUKEE -265 Pittsburgh +222
American League
at BOSTON -142 Toronto +110
Chicago White Sox -165 at DETROIT +148
at TAMPA BAY -147 Baltimore +133
at CLEVELAND -156 Seattle +139
Houston -120 at MINNESOTA -105
at OAKLAND -142 Kansas City +127
Interleague
L.A. Angels -132 at ARIZONA +117
at L.A. DODGERS -270 Texas +225
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DENVER (222½) Phoenix
Philadelphia (223½) at ATLANTA

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

Scanning military records now will improve disability claims process later, VBA says

Data remains biggest obstacle to meeting 2023 deadline for TBM

“Pay-by-the-drink” model for cloud services coming to GSA schedules

White House partners with NSF to stand up National AI Research Resource Task Force

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up