MLB Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Arizona -107 at COLORADO -107 at CINCINNATI -140 Milwaukee +125 Chicago Cubs -107 at ST. LOUIS -107 at ATLANTA OFF Pittsburgh OFF at MIAMI -111 N.Y. Mets -111 at SAN FRANCISCO OFF LA Dodgers OFF American League at N.Y. YANKEES -190 Chicago White Sox +170 Houston -177 at TEXAS +162 at KANSAS CITY -135 Detroit +125 at CLEVELAND -177 Minnesota +162 at TORONTO -111 Tampa Bay +101 at LA ANGELS OFF Oakland OFF Interleague at WASHINGTON -153 Baltimore +143 Boston -135 at PHILADELPHIA +125 at SAN DIEGO OFF Seattle OFF NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MILWAUKEE 4½ (227) Miami at LA CLIPPERS 5 (218½) Dallas at BROOKLYN 8 (228½) Boston at DENVER 1 (227½) Portland NHL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -145 Florida +122 at NY ISLANDERS -111 Pittsburgh -109 at TORONTO -169 Montreal +144 Vegas -120 at MINNESOTA -101

