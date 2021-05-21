|MLB
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Arizona
|-107
|at
|COLORADO
|-107
|at CINCINNATI
|-140
|Milwaukee
|+125
|Chicago Cubs
|-107
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|-107
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|at MIAMI
|-111
|N.Y.
|Mets
|-111
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|LA
|Dodgers
|OFF
|American League
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|-190
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|+170
|Houston
|-177
|at
|TEXAS
|+162
|at KANSAS CITY
|-135
|Detroit
|+125
|at CLEVELAND
|-177
|Minnesota
|+162
|at TORONTO
|-111
|Tampa
|Bay
|+101
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
|Oakland
|OFF
|Interleague
|at WASHINGTON
|-153
|Baltimore
|+143
|Boston
|-135
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+125
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
|NBA
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MILWAUKEE
|4½
|(227)
|Miami
|at LA CLIPPERS
|5
|(218½)
|Dallas
|at BROOKLYN
|8
|(228½)
|Boston
|at DENVER
|1
|(227½)
|Portland
|NHL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-145
|Florida
|+122
|at NY ISLANDERS
|-111
|Pittsburgh
|-109
|at TORONTO
|-169
|Montreal
|+144
|Vegas
|-120
|at
|MINNESOTA
|-101
