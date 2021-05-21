CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Audi Field mask update | DC restrictions lifted | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 21, 2021, 5:30 PM

MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Arizona -107 at COLORADO -107
at CINCINNATI -140 Milwaukee +125
Chicago Cubs -107 at ST. LOUIS -107
at ATLANTA OFF Pittsburgh OFF
at MIAMI -111 N.Y. Mets -111
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF LA Dodgers OFF
American League
at N.Y. YANKEES -190 Chicago White Sox +170
Houston -177 at TEXAS +162
at KANSAS CITY -135 Detroit +125
at CLEVELAND -177 Minnesota +162
at TORONTO -111 Tampa Bay +101
at LA ANGELS OFF Oakland OFF
Interleague
at WASHINGTON -153 Baltimore +143
Boston -135 at PHILADELPHIA +125
at SAN DIEGO OFF Seattle OFF
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MILWAUKEE (227) Miami
at LA CLIPPERS 5 (218½) Dallas
at BROOKLYN 8 (228½) Boston
at DENVER 1 (227½) Portland
NHL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -145 Florida +122
at NY ISLANDERS -111 Pittsburgh -109
at TORONTO -169 Montreal +144
Vegas -120 at MINNESOTA -101

