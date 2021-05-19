MEMORIAL DAY: Arlington National Cemetery eases restrictions | Lifeguards ready in OC | 'Safe Sun Week' | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 19, 2021, 5:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -135 San Francisco +125
at CHICAGO CUBS -125 Washington +115
at PHILADELPHIA -121 Miami +110
at ATLANTA -190 Pittsburgh +170
at LA DODGERS -312 Arizona +225
American League
Tampa Bay -172 at BALTIMORE +135
N.Y. Yankees -130 at TEXAS +120
Houston -111 at OAKLAND +101
at LA ANGELS (game 1) -108 Minnesota -108
at LA ANGELS (game 2) -120 Minnesota +110
at TORONTO -130 Boston +120
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at WASHINGTON 3 (238½) Indiana
NHL
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -146 Florida +124
at NY ISLANDERS -114 Pittsburgh -106
at TORONTO -200 Montreal +169
Vegas -118 at MINNESOTA -102

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

IRS plans 'significant hiring' to stay ahead of 52K employees expected to leave in coming years

Cyber dashboards exemplifies CDM’s evolution under Cox

Air Force will turn its tankers into flying hotspots in first deployment of ABMS

State Dept. adds generations of fallen diplomats' names to memorial wall

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up