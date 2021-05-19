MLB Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI -135 San Francisco +125 at CHICAGO CUBS -125 Washington +115…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI -135 San Francisco +125 at CHICAGO CUBS -125 Washington +115 at PHILADELPHIA -121 Miami +110 at ATLANTA -190 Pittsburgh +170 at LA DODGERS -312 Arizona +225 American League Tampa Bay -172 at BALTIMORE +135 N.Y. Yankees -130 at TEXAS +120 Houston -111 at OAKLAND +101 at LA ANGELS (game 1) -108 Minnesota -108 at LA ANGELS (game 2) -120 Minnesota +110 at TORONTO -130 Boston +120 NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at WASHINGTON 3 (238½) Indiana NHL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -146 Florida +124 at NY ISLANDERS -114 Pittsburgh -106 at TORONTO -200 Montreal +169 Vegas -118 at MINNESOTA -102

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.