|MLB
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-135
|San
|Francisco
|+125
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-125
|Washington
|+115
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-121
|Miami
|+110
|at ATLANTA
|-190
|Pittsburgh
|+170
|at LA DODGERS
|-312
|Arizona
|+225
|American League
|Tampa Bay
|-172
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+135
|N.Y. Yankees
|-130
|at
|TEXAS
|+120
|Houston
|-111
|at
|OAKLAND
|+101
|at LA ANGELS (game 1)
|-108
|Minnesota
|-108
|at LA ANGELS (game 2)
|-120
|Minnesota
|+110
|at TORONTO
|-130
|Boston
|+120
|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at WASHINGTON
|3
|(238½)
|Indiana
|NHL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-146
|Florida
|+124
|at NY ISLANDERS
|-114
|Pittsburgh
|-106
|at TORONTO
|-200
|Montreal
|+169
|Vegas
|-118
|at
|MINNESOTA
|-102
