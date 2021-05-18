MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at SAN DIEGO -250 Colorado +208 San Francisco -113 at CINCINNATI -102…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at SAN DIEGO -250 Colorado +208 San Francisco -113 at CINCINNATI -102 at PHILADELPHIA -125 Miami +110 at ATLANTA -125 N.Y. Mets +100 Washington -142 at CHICAGO CUBS +127 at ST. LOUIS -215 Pittsburgh +183 at LA Dodgers -357 Arizona +250 American League Chicago White Sox -140 at MINNESOTA +130 Tampa Bay -120 at BALTIMORE -105 N.Y. Yankees -196 at TEXAS +150 at LA ANGELS -156 Cleveland +125 at TORONTO -121 Boston +110 Houston -105 at OAKLAND -105 at SEATTLE -125 Detroit +115 Interleague Milwaukee -160 at KANSAS CITY +150 NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MEMPHIS 4 (222) San Antonio at LA LAKERS 4½ (219½) Golden State NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CALGARY -156 Vancouver +128 at BOSTON -166 Washington +141 at CAROLINA -192 Nashville +161 at EDMONTON -154 Winnipeg +131 at COLORADO -318 St. Louis +251

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.