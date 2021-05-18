CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC residents encouraged to get vaccinated | 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 18, 2021, 5:30 PM

MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at SAN DIEGO -250 Colorado +208
San Francisco -113 at CINCINNATI -102
at PHILADELPHIA -125 Miami +110
at ATLANTA -125 N.Y. Mets +100
Washington -142 at CHICAGO CUBS +127
at ST. LOUIS -215 Pittsburgh +183
at LA Dodgers -357 Arizona +250
American League
Chicago White Sox -140 at MINNESOTA +130
Tampa Bay -120 at BALTIMORE -105
N.Y. Yankees -196 at TEXAS +150
at LA ANGELS -156 Cleveland +125
at TORONTO -121 Boston +110
Houston -105 at OAKLAND -105
at SEATTLE -125 Detroit +115
Interleague
Milwaukee -160 at KANSAS CITY +150
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MEMPHIS 4 (222) San Antonio
at LA LAKERS (219½) Golden State
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CALGARY -156 Vancouver +128
at BOSTON -166 Washington +141
at CAROLINA -192 Nashville +161
at EDMONTON -154 Winnipeg +131
at COLORADO -318 St. Louis +251

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

