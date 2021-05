MLB Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -112 at WASHINGTON -101 at MILWAUKEE -124 St. Louis +111 San…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -112 at WASHINGTON -101 at MILWAUKEE -124 St. Louis +111 San Francisco -158 at PITTSBURGH +142 Cincinnati -135 at COLORADO +118 Miami -113 at ARIZONA -102 American League at DETROIT -112 Kansas City -101 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -132 Minnesota +118 at BOSTON -110 Oakland -104 N.Y. Yankees -137 at TAMPA BAY +123 at HOUSTON -194 Texas +169 at SEATTLE OFF Cleveland OFF Interleague at ATLANTA -140 Toronto +127 NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG LA Clippers 8 (224) at CHARLOTTE at INDIANA OFF (OFF) Milwaukee at NEW YORK OFF (OFF) San Antonio at ATLANTA 12½ (228) Orlando at MIAMI OFF (OFF) Philadelphia at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) Toronto at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Sacramento Denver 6 (235½) at MINNESOTA at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) Portland NHL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Minnesota -118 at ST. LOUIS -102 at CALGARY -175 Vancouver +148 at COLORADO -356 Los Angeles +275

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.