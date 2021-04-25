|MLB
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-174
|Chicago
|+150
|at MILWAUKEE
|-176
|Miami
|+153
|Philadelphia
|-109
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|-107
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-159
|Colorado
|+139
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-177
|Cincinnati
|+154
|American League
|Kansas City
|-109
|at
|DETROIT
|-106
|Minnesota
|-119
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+104
|N.Y. Yankees
|-180
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+157
|Oakland
|-119
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|+104
|at TEXAS
|OFF
|LA
|Angels
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Atlanta
|at ORLANDO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|LA
|Lakers
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Oklahoma
|City
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|San
|Antonio
|Phoenix
|1½
|(215)
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Cleveland
|at MIAMI
|4
|(206)
|Chicago
|Utah
|10
|(230)
|at
|MINNESOTA
|LA Clippers
|3½
|(227½)
|at
|NEW
|ORLEANS
|at DENVER
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Memphis
|at SACRAMENTO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Dallas
|NHL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CALGARY
|-128
|Montreal
|+107
|Vancouver
|-122
|at
|OTTAWA
|+102
|Colorado
|-160
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+136
|Carolina
|-125
|at
|DALLAS
|+104
|Florida
|-121
|at
|NASHVILLE
|+101
|Edmonton
|-110
|at
|WINNIPEG
|-110
|at LOS ANGELES
|-155
|Anaheim
|+132
|Arizona
|-112
|at
|SAN
|JOSE
|-108
