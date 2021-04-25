MLB Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -174 Chicago +150 at MILWAUKEE -176 Miami +153 Philadelphia -109…

MLB Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -174 Chicago +150 at MILWAUKEE -176 Miami +153 Philadelphia -109 at ST. LOUIS -107 at SAN FRANCISCO -159 Colorado +139 at L.A. DODGERS -177 Cincinnati +154 American League Kansas City -109 at DETROIT -106 Minnesota -119 at CLEVELAND +104 N.Y. Yankees -180 at BALTIMORE +157 Oakland -119 at TAMPA BAY +104 at TEXAS OFF LA Angels OFF at HOUSTON OFF Seattle OFF NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT OFF (OFF) Atlanta at ORLANDO OFF (OFF) LA Lakers at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) San Antonio Phoenix 1½ (215) at NEW YORK at TORONTO OFF (OFF) Cleveland at MIAMI 4 (206) Chicago Utah 10 (230) at MINNESOTA LA Clippers 3½ (227½) at NEW ORLEANS at DENVER OFF (OFF) Memphis at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Dallas NHL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CALGARY -128 Montreal +107 Vancouver -122 at OTTAWA +102 Colorado -160 at ST. LOUIS +136 Carolina -125 at DALLAS +104 Florida -121 at NASHVILLE +101 Edmonton -110 at WINNIPEG -110 at LOS ANGELES -155 Anaheim +132 Arizona -112 at SAN JOSE -108

