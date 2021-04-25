CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Family indicted, accused of selling bleach as COVID cure | COVID-19 numbers you should be encouraged by | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
The Associated Press

April 25, 2021, 6:18 PM

MLB
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -174 Chicago +150
at MILWAUKEE -176 Miami +153
Philadelphia -109 at ST. LOUIS -107
at SAN FRANCISCO -159 Colorado +139
at L.A. DODGERS -177 Cincinnati +154
American League
Kansas City -109 at DETROIT -106
Minnesota -119 at CLEVELAND +104
N.Y. Yankees -180 at BALTIMORE +157
Oakland -119 at TAMPA BAY +104
at TEXAS OFF LA Angels OFF
at HOUSTON OFF Seattle OFF
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DETROIT OFF (OFF) Atlanta
at ORLANDO OFF (OFF) LA Lakers
at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City
at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) San Antonio
Phoenix (215) at NEW YORK
at TORONTO OFF (OFF) Cleveland
at MIAMI 4 (206) Chicago
Utah 10 (230) at MINNESOTA
LA Clippers (227½) at NEW ORLEANS
at DENVER OFF (OFF) Memphis
at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Dallas
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CALGARY -128 Montreal +107
Vancouver -122 at OTTAWA +102
Colorado -160 at ST. LOUIS +136
Carolina -125 at DALLAS +104
Florida -121 at NASHVILLE +101
Edmonton -110 at WINNIPEG -110
at LOS ANGELES -155 Anaheim +132
Arizona -112 at SAN JOSE -108

