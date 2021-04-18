MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -148 Arizona +131 at PHILADELPHIA -180 St. Louis +156 at…

MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -148 Arizona +131 at PHILADELPHIA -180 St. Louis +156 at MIAMI -144 San Francisco +125 at MILWAUKEE -200 Pittsburgh +172 N.Y. Mets -176 at COLORADO +152 L.A. Dodgers -126 at SAN DIEGO +109 at CHICAGO -134 Atlanta +116 American League at N.Y. YANKEES -243 Tampa Bay +207 at BOSTON -111 Chicago -104 at KANSAS CITY -115 Toronto -102 at TEXAS -112 Baltimore -106 at OAKLAND -141 Detroit +123 Houston -121 at SEATTLE +103 Interleague Cleveland -159 at CINCINNATI +138 NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ATLANTA 2½ (234½) Indiana New Orleans 1 (218½) at NEW YORK Brooklyn 3 (223) at MIAMI at ORLANDO 1 (220½) Houston at TORONTO 10½ (219) Oklahoma City Portland 4 (217½) at CHARLOTTE at DALLAS 8½ (230½) Sacramento at LA CLIPPERS 10 (231½) Minnesota NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -145 Washington +123 NY Rangers -207 at NEW JERSEY +172 Pittsburgh -283 at BUFFALO +234 Vegas -262 at ANAHEIM +217 NY Islanders -149 at PHILADELPHIA +127 Toronto -336 at VANCOUVER +266

