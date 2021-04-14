Endangered tiger cubs make first public appearances at zoo

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cubs from two subspecies of endangered tigers made their public debut on Wednesday at the Cleveland Metroparks…

Amur tiger cubs named Luka and Anya were born at the zoo in December. A Malayan tiger cub named Indrah was also born in December at a zoo in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Raising the two subspecies together will help them develop after their mothers would not care for them, zoo officials said. Indrah was brought to Cleveland after a recommendation from the Tiger Species Survival Plan.

Amur tigers, also known as Siberian tigers, are found in the far east of Russia and northeast China and are considered endangered. Malayan tigers are found in the Malaysian peninsula and are critically endangered.

Only a few hundred animals for both species remain in their native regions, zoo officials said. The cubs weigh about 30 pounds (13.6 kilograms) each and have transitioned to a meat diet.

Zoo visitors can see the tigers between 10 a.m. and noon daily as they transition to their habitat.

