CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Changes in DC restrictions | AstraZeneca effectiveness | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Life & Style » Turner Classic Movies Festival…

Turner Classic Movies Festival heads to TCM and HBO Max

The Associated Press

March 10, 2021, 11:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Don’t worry about making the trip to Hollywood for the Turner Classic Movies Festival this year — it’s coming straight to your living room. TCM said Wednesday that its 12th installment will run on both its cable channel and the HBO Max streaming service.

The festival begins May 6 with a 60th anniversary screening of “West Side Story” with new interviews from stars Rita Moreno, George Chakiris and Russ Tamblyn. Over the course of the four days, there will be tributes to people like Danny Glover and Ali MacGraw, new introductions to films from directors like Rob Reiner and Mira Nair, and spotlights on films that have been forgotten or overlooked, like Denzel Washington’s “Antwone Fisher” and “ They Won’t Believe Me ” from 1947. More than 80 films, programs and events will be shown throughout the festival.

“We’re thrilled to expand this year’s virtual festival across two platforms – linear and streaming. Our approach gives fans even more movies, stars and unique presentations to choose from,” said Pola Changnon, head of TCM, in a statement. “The breadth of this festival will offer interest for every kind of classic movie fan – whether they’re new to this world or card-carrying cinephiles!”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

What led to IRS backlog: ‘Thin workforce,’ new pandemic relief programs

VA launches strategic review, considers schedule changes amid concerns with new EHR

White House reviewing National Cyber Director role as Congress presses for governmentwide leadership

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up