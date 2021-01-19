INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
New Orleans Jazz Fest 2021 pushed back to October

The Associated Press

January 19, 2021, 1:52 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic, which forced cancellation of last year’s New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, is forcing postponement of the festival this year.

“ Jazz Fest ” is usually a spring event that begins on the last weekend in April. But festival producers announced in a news release Tuesday that the 2021 production will run Oct. 8 through Oct. 17.

The event draws tens of thousands to the vast infield of the Fair Grounds Race Course horse track for music on multiple stages, food from a wide variety of Louisiana restaurants and arts and crafts from scores of vendors.

“It’s taking longer than we want, but we’ll all have our celebration when the time comes,” festival producer Quint Davis said in the release. “Your health, along with the health of our musicians, food and crafts vendors, and all of the folks that work to make the magic happen, remains the priority as we plan the return of Jazz Fest.”

Details on the fall lineup are to be released in the spring.

