Delaware court says deer hunters can use semi-automatic rifles

The Associated Press

December 10, 2020, 9:55 AM

DOVER, Del. — A court in Delaware ha ruled that deer hunters can hunt with semi-automatic rifles.

The News Journal reported Thursday that the ruling came from Delaware Superior Court.

The court said that the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control overstepped its authority by preventing hunters from using those weapons.

The Nov. 18 ruling stems from a lawsuit that was filed on behalf of the Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association. It is the local affiliate of the National Rifle Association.

The lawsuit was filed after a 2018 change in state law that allowed certain rifles for deer hunting. The lawsuit pointed to DNREC’s hunting guide.

The hunting guide had left out semi-automatic rifles among the guns that deer hunters use.

