Finding love in the midst of a pandemic: Tips for virtual dating

Dating apps are more popular than ever with so many single people stuck inside, so here are some virtual dating tips.

With bars closed and large gatherings off-limits, singles are getting creative when it comes to finding a real chance at love.

It’s led to a 300% increase in the use of dating apps, and doubled the number of calls Maureen Tara Nelson of MTN Matchmaking receives.

“They say they’re lonely, they’re bored: ‘Can you help us?'” Nelson said.

She says virtual dates are safe, more convenient and likely the new normal for first dates. But there should be no difference in how you would prepare compared to an in-person date.

“Take a shower; look nice; put on some makeup. Guys, make sure you look nice, too. No T-shirts, no shorts,” Nelson said.

Once on the virtual date, she said, make it romantic.

“Have a glass of wine, both of you,” Nelson said. “Ladies, have some candles and the men, they’re in charge of putting on soft music.”

The key, she said, is to commit to at least three dates in order to decide whether there is a real connection, and to look for five positives about your potential love interest.

Nelson recommends the first date be about 30 minutes. She also said to give a theme to the second date, just for fun. As for the third date, try playing games together on the app House Party, a favorite among MTN clients.

Above all, Nelson said, be sure to do your research, have fun and relax.