Best beach towns to retire in US

By U.S. News & World Report | @usnews May 22, 2019 12:31 am 05/22/2019 12:31am
Many people dream about retirement in a beach town. But a remote beach area isn’t always the right fit for retirees, who also need access to amenities and services, such as quality health care and transportation options. A recent U.S. News analysis compared the 100 largest metropolitan areas in the United States as potential retirement spots, including data on housing affordability, happiness, desirability, retiree taxes, the job market and access to quality health care. Here’s a look at the highest-rated coastal towns to retire.

The best beach towns to retire in the U.S. include:

— Fort Myers, Florida

— Sarasota, Florida

— Daytona Beach, Florida

— San Diego

— Portland, Maine

— Miami

— Charleston, South Carolina

— Melbourne, Florida

— Jacksonville, Florida

— Boston

