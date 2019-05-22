Best beach towns to retire in US

Want to retire to a beach town? U.S. News & World Report did an analysis. Here's a look at the highest-rated coastal towns when it comes to retirement.

Best beaches to retire

Many people dream about retirement in a beach town. But a remote beach area isn’t always the right fit for retirees, who also need access to amenities and services, such as quality health care and transportation options. A recent U.S. News analysis compared the 100 largest metropolitan areas in the United States as potential retirement spots, including data on housing affordability, happiness, desirability, retiree taxes, the job market and access to quality health care. Here’s a look at the highest-rated coastal towns to retire.

Read what each beach has to offer in the gallery below:

Fort Myers, Florida The Fort Myers metro area is located along the Caloosahatchee River near Florida’s Gulf Coast. The mild winter weather makes Fort Myers a popular beach retirement destination, and Thomas Edison and Henry Ford both built winter estates in the area. The low cost of living makes it easy to relocate to Fort Myers. The median home price in the Fort Myers metro area, which also includes Cape Coral, is $200,200, which costs retirees a median of $1,364 per month with a mortgage and $562 for a paid-off home. Renters get to spend their retirement years boating, fishing or strolling along the beach in Fort Myers for a median of $1,033 per month. (Getty Images)

The best beach towns to retire in the U.S. include:

— Fort Myers, Florida

— Sarasota, Florida

— Daytona Beach, Florida

— San Diego

— Portland, Maine

— Miami

— Charleston, South Carolina

— Melbourne, Florida

— Jacksonville, Florida

— Boston

More from U.S. News

The Best Places to Retire in 2019

The 10 Best Places to Retire With Affordable Housing

The 10 Best Places to Retire in Europe

The Best Beach Towns to Retire in the U.S. originally appeared on usnews.com