Plan to spring forward on March 10

WASHINGTON — Are you itching for a little more daylight? The time to push your clock forward is just around the corner.

You’ll make the switch to Daylight Saving Time at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

While you’ll lose an hour of sleep that night, the days will start to get longer.

Daylight Saving Time will end the first Sunday in November.

Most of the U.S. observes Daylight Saving Time, although it’s not observed in Hawaii, Arizona (except on the Navajo Indian Reservation), American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

