202
Home » Life & Style » Plan to spring forward…

Plan to spring forward on March 10

By Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP February 26, 2019 10:08 am 02/26/2019 10:08am
20 Shares
If you are yearning for longer days, they are just ahead. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Rabbitti)

WASHINGTON — Are you itching for a little more daylight? The time to push your clock forward is just around the corner.

You’ll make the switch to Daylight Saving Time at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

While you’ll lose an hour of sleep that night, the days will start to get longer.

Daylight Saving Time will end the first Sunday in November.

Most of the U.S. observes Daylight Saving Time, although it’s not observed in Hawaii, Arizona (except on the Navajo Indian Reservation), American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
colleen kelleher daylight saving time Life & Style Living News Local News spring forward
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!