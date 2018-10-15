202
Home » Life & Style » My Take: Everything evens…

My Take: Everything evens out at FedEx Field

By Clinton Yates October 15, 2018 11:33 pm 10/15/2018 11:33pm
Share

Everything evens out at FedEx Field.

Clinton Yates: Everything evens out at FedEx Field.

Download audio

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
clinton yates fedex field Life & Style Living News my take Sports Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500