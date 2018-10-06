My Take: POTUS needs more friends

President Donald Trump appeared to have something stuck on his shoe as he was boarding Air Force One. And the fact that no one bothered to tell him leads Clinton Yates to think that the president doesn't have many friends.

It doesn’t appear that the president has very many friends.

My Take: 10/5/2018 Clinton Yates https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/MyTake100518.mp3 Download audio

