The hidden costs of working from a home office

Out-of-pocket costs: Working from home may help your bank account when it comes to the cost of commuting, work clothes and meals, but keeping a home office comes with its own expenses. You will need to upgrade and maintain your computer hardware and software, as well as any printers, monitors, routers, modems or other peripherals required for work. You may also need to spend more for faster internet to ensure you can access files and connect to video conferences. It might also be a good idea to pay for tech support to keep your systems up and running, as any downtime could cause you lost income.

You’ll also need to have an appropriate workspace, which may mean investing in office furniture, such as a desk, comfortable chair and filing cabinets. Not being in a business office means that you won’t have access to office supplies. That means pens, paper, paper clips, staplers and sticky notes will all come at your expense.