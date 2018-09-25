The hidden costs of working from a home office

Working from home in your pajamas is no longer the fantasy it used to be. While most people understand the expectations connected with a traditional in-office job, this shift in how and where Americans work is not without its own unique issues.
Working from home in your pajamas is no longer the fantasy it used to be. According to a 2018 report by the Society for Human Resource Management, the number of businesses that offer telecommuting rose from 59 percent in 2014 to 70 percent in 2018. In addition, the U.S. Small Business Administration reports that as of 2017, 50 percent of all small businesses are home-based. While most people understand the expectations connected with a traditional in-office job, this shift in how and where Americans work is not without its own unique issues. Whether your job allows you to work from home occasionally, you operate a small business out of your home or you freelance or side hustle out of your home, you should be aware that this shift can come with some unexpected financial and professional costs.