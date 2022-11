Sports on TV for Tuesday, November 22

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, November 22 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 11:30 a.m. CBSSN — Hall…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, November 22 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 11:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Hall of Fame Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, Las Vegas

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Hall of Fame Classic: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Maui, Hawaii

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Greenlight Sunshine Slam: TBD, Championship, Beach Bracket Championship, Daytona Beach, Fla.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Maui, Hawaii

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Cancun Challenge: Bradley vs. Auburn, Riviera Division Semifinal, Riviera Maya, Mexico

6:30 p.m.

ACCN — Bowling Green at Notre Dame

7 p.m.

BTN — Rider at Rutgers

ESPN2 — Empire Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, Brooklyn, N.Y.

8 p.m.

ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Maui, Hawaii

8:30 p.m.

ACCN — Fairleigh Dickinson at Pittsburgh

CBSSN — Cancun Challenge: Liberty vs. Northwestern, Riviera Division Semifinal, Riviera Maya, Mexico

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Grambling St. at Arizona St.

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Empire Classic: TBD, Championship, Brooklyn, N.Y.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Maui, Hawaii

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — College Football Playoff: Top 25

ESPNU — Bowling Green at Ohio

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 10 p.m.

ESPNU — San Diego at BYU

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Brooklyn at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

TNT — LA Lakers at Phoenix

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

NBATV — College Park at Westchester

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

NHLN — Buffalo at Montreal

SOCCER (MEN’S) 5 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia, Group C, Lusail, Qatar

8 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Denmark vs. Tunisia, Group D, Al Rayyan, Qatar

11 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Mexico vs. Poland, Group C, Doha, Qatar

2 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Australia, Group D, Al Wakrah, Qatar

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Morocco vs. Croatia, Group F, Al Khor, Qatar

TENNIS 10 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Quarterfinal: Australia vs. Netherlands —

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.