Latin America News

Sports on TV for November 19-20

The Associated Press

November 18, 2022, 10:02 AM

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, November 19
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

8:55 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 a.m.

ESPNU — Cent. Arkansas vs. Rider, Dublin

1 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Saint Louis vs. Maryland, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.

4 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Miami vs. Providence, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.

7 p.m.

FS2 — The Citadel at Butler

COLLEGE CROSS-COUNTRY
10 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Championships: From Stillwater, Okla.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Navy at UCF

12 p.m.

ABC — Illinois at Michigan

ACCN — Duke at Pittsburgh

BTN — Indiana at Michigan St.

CBSSN — UConn at Army

ESPN — Wisconsin at Nebraska

ESPNU — Yale at Harvard

FOX — TCU at Baylor

FS1 — Northwestern at Purdue

SECN — Florida at Vanderbilt

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Arizona

2:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oregon St. at Arizona

2:30 p.m.

NBC — Boston College at Notre Dame

PEACOCK — Boston College at Notre Dame

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Ohio St. at Maryland

ACCN — NC State at Louisville

CBS — Georgia at Kentucky

CBSSN — Akron at Buffalo

ESPN — Miami at Clemson

FS1 — Texas at Kansas

NFLN — S. Alabama at Southern Miss.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Cincinnati at Temple

FOX — Iowa at Minnesota

SECN — W. Kentucky at Auburn

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Georgia Tech at North Carolina

PAC-12N — Stanford at California

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise St. at Wyoming

ESPN — Tennessee at South Carolina

FS1 — Texas Tech at Iowa St.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

ESPNU — New Mexico St. at Missouri

SECN — Mississippi at Arkansas

8 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Wake Forest

FOX — Southern Cal at UCLA

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — UAB at LSU

FS2 — Colorado St. at Air Force

PAC-12N — Colorado at Washington

9:45 p.m.

FS1 — San Jose St. at Utah St.

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Fresno St. at Nevada

ESPN — Utah at Oregon

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M, Orlando (Taped)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St.

GOLF
1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round, Sea Island Golf Club, Saint Simons Island, Ga.

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Third Round, Tiburon Golf Club – Gold Course, Naples, Fla.

1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Final Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates – Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

NBATV — Utah at Portland

NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.

NHLN — New Jersey at Ottawa

4 p.m.

NHLN — Calgary at Florida

7 p.m.

NHLN — Chicago at Boston

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
9:55 a.m.

CBSSN — FASL: Manchester City at Everton

TENNIS
5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal

8 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Semifinal

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal

3 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Semifinal —

Sunday, November 20
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

1:30 p.m.

CNBC — FIM World Superbikes: Round 12, Victoria, Australia (Taped)

CFL FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Grey Cup: Toronto vs. Winnipeg, Championship, Regina, Saskatchewan

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
10:30 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Charleston Classic: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Charleston, S.C.

ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Conway, S.C.

12 p.m.

ACCN — James Madison at North Carolina

CBSSN — Jersey Mike’s Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, Montego Bay, Jamaica

1 p.m.

ESPN — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: TBD, Championship Uncasville, Conn.

ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Championship, Conway, S.C.

ESPNEWS — Charleston Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, Charleston, S.C.

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Jersey Mike’s Classic: TBD, Championship, Montego Bay, Jamaica

3 p.m.

ESPN — Continental Tire Main Event: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

FS1 — Wagner at Seton Hall

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Ark.-Pine Bluff at Nebraska

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: TBD, Championship, Charleston, S.C.

ESPNU — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: TBD, Third-Place Game, Uncasville, Conn.

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas: TBD, Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas

5 p.m.

FS1 — Delaware St. at UConn

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Miami (Ohio) vs. Indiana, Indianapolis

ESPN — Continental Tire Main Event: TBD, Third-Place Game, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Charleston Classic: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Charleston, S.C.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas: TBD, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas

ESPNEWS — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Conway, S.C.

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio at Michigan

ESPN — Kentucky vs. Gonzaga, Spokane, Wash.

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at Oregon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.

FS1 — NC State at UConn

2 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia at Georgia Tech

3 p.m.

ABC — South Carolina at Stanford

4 p.m.

ACCN — Ball St. at Notre Dame

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Idaho St. at Washington

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Storrs, Conn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m.

ESPNU — FCS Football Selection Show

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Tennessee

1 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Nebraska

2 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Florida

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon

4 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Dover, Del.

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Southwestern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Houston (Taped)

FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.

NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix Figure Skating, Sapporo, Japan (Taped)

FIH HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.

NHLN — Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, Seattle

GOLF
1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club, Saint Simons Island, Ga.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club – Gold Course, Naples, Fla.

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
3 p.m.

NBATV — Delaware at Maine

NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Buffalo, Philadelphia at Indianapolis, NY Jets at New England

FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago at Atlanta, LA Rams at New Orleans, Detroit at NY Giants, Carolina at Baltimore, Washington at Houston

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Denver

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Minnesota, Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Kansas City at LA Chargers

SOCCER (MEN’S)
11 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Qatar vs. Ecuador, Group A, Al Khor, Qatar

TENNIS
8:30 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Final

11 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Final —

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

