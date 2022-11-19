Holidays: ‘Holiday Cheer’ concert in Arlington | Best holiday plants | DIY holiday villages | Healthy meals you can make in minutes | Send in photos of decorations
Home » Latin America News » 19 injured in ethane…

19 injured in ethane explosion in southern Mexico

The Associated Press

November 30, 2022, 11:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in the Mexican Gulf coast state of Veracruz said 19 people were injured where a pipeline carrying ethane gas exploded.

The Veracruz state civil defense office said most of the people injured in the explosion Tuesday in the town of Agua Dulce suffered first-degree burns.

As of Wednesday, the government-owned oil company, Petroleos Mexicanos, has not confirmed the explosion was related to its plant in Agua Dulce. The office said company personnel were working to control the fire.

Ethane is a gas usually produced as a by-product of oil refining. Video of the scene shows towering flames erupting from the area.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up